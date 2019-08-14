AZ Claus Cause hosts third show, pre-registration now open

KINGMAN – The Arizona Claus Cause is looking for car enthusiasts to register for its last car show of the year, Summer’s End Car Show at the College.

AZ Claus Cause, a nonprofit 501c3 that provides Christmas to those who don’t have the opportunity to receive it. It’s hosting another car show to help raise money for the holiday season where they give gifts to children in need.

The car show will have food, vendors, drawings and live music by “Old Skool.” Cars will have the opportunity to receive first and second place trophies for up to nine categories. There is room for over 400 cars and spots are first come, first served.

Cars are also able to win the Open Header award and President’s Choice. MCC President Stacey Klippenstein will choose and award the car to receive the president’s choice trophy.

Pre-registration is $20 per car with a T-Shirt included and is now until Aug. 19. Those interested can make checks payable to AZ Claus Cause, bring in or mail in to 1971 Jagerson Ave. #200 C/O Bighorn Café, Kingman, AZ 86409.

The show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

People can pick up registrations forms at the Bighorn Café at MCC from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday. The registration form is also available for download on www.kdminer.com.