OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Chris Cuomo should chill out; ‘Fredo’ is not a racial slur

Christine Flowers, National Columnist
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:26 p.m.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was caught in a video screaming expletives when someone made the mistake of calling him “Fredo,” referring to the fictional character Fredo Corleone from “The Godfather films.” Fredo is portrayed as the gentle, but dim-witted brother, incompetent in the family’s business but desperate for respect from his father.

Until I heard Cuomo’s expletive-laden attack on a fan who wanted his autograph and, perhaps good-naturedly, used the Godfather reference, I had no idea that calling an Italian man Fredo was an attack on his masculinity, his heritage, and his dignity. The CNN anchor’s famous family includes his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, and his brother, current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Perhaps the comparison hit a little close to home?

“Are any of you Italian?” Cuomo asked the men involved in the confrontation. “It’s an insult to your people. ... It’s like the N-word for us.”

What a joke.

I know all about the things they used to call Italians. My grandfather was a trash collector for the city of Philadelphia and regularly got called goombah and any number of other pejoratives. He didn’t respond, did his job quietly, and exhibited the dignity that his harassers lacked. My mother would tell me about some of the things that she would hear when she ventured outside of her West Philly neighborhood, and greaser was one of the kindest.

That was the way it was, in those days. It’s no use pretending that we all got along in Philadelphia, living shoulder to shoulder in this rich stew of ethnicities, religions, and races. We didn’t. People were mean, and we dealt with it the way we dealt with everything else: quickly with our fists, loudly with our mouths, and at a distance, in our segregated neighborhoods.

Still, the Italians survived and flourished, and became the backbone of this city. And our ancestors learned to just let the slurs roll off their backs, because it didn’t stop them from earning a living wage, putting their kids through school, or sitting in the pews to worship. They managed.

Today, we don’t “manage.” We fight back against the real racism and bigotry that exists, or at least we try, and that is a good thing. We march against white nationalism and pass laws to codify justice. We try harder. I know this because I myself have protested at the History of Italian Immigration Museum when slurs against Italians were graffitied on the sidewalk last Columbus Day.

But, as a society, we have also become far too preoccupied with the minutiae of offensive speech, gazing at our navels and wondering if this comment is an insult, or that reference is a slur. And in some cases, it is becoming laughable. Should we stop watching The Godfather, because it portrays stereotypes of Italians? What about The Sopranos?

For Chris Cuomo, son of a legendary governor, brother of the heir to his father’s legacy, and a media star in his own right, life has been very good. He should thank the stars and his ancestors that he doesn’t have to sling trash for a living like my own grandfather, and that he is respected.

He shouldn’t be whining like a child at being called “Fredo,” simply because he’s convinced himself it’s an ethnic slur. It’s not.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

CNN: Anchor promptly made on-air correction about Arpaio
Book Review: Prequel offers in-depth look at characters
Arpaio files suit over stories mentioning his criminal case
Column: Buster up to no good on my way out
Column | Should there be a TV ban on Kellyanne?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News