OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Subject of uncle being gay never came up with nephew

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Dear Abby: My brother, “Kevin,” came out at the age of 30. Now, 20 years later, I have a son who would like to stay with my brother for a few months while working a job nearby. We have never discussed that Kevin is gay. I had no idea when he came out to me. No one ever asked me about it other than my mother, who goes on and on when we are alone about “how could this have happened?”

The news did not change anything for me. I love my brother for the kind, loving, hardworking person he is. He is always welcome in my home, but my parents refuse to accept any of his friends, so he never brings anyone along. He told me that if anyone questioned me about his sexual orientation to tell them to ask him in person, so it’s a topic I never bring up.

Should I talk to my son about his uncle being gay before he moves in with him? My brother lives alone with his dog in a nice house with extra rooms. – Cautious in Pennsylvania

Dear Cautious: Talking to your son may not be necessary. If he and his uncle have agreed on the living arrangement, the chances are good that the subject has already been mentioned or is not an issue.

Dear Abby: I know a girl through work I’ll call Lydia. She is a hard worker and a great mom and wife. She has a loving husband and three great children under 19. Her youngest just started driving. Lydia hosts all the parties and holidays. Everyone thinks she has a perfect life, and she’s the Rock of Gibraltar. If anyone has a problem, they go to her.

Not long after I started working here, there was a terrible tragedy in Lydia’s family (it didn’t involve her husband or children, but another relative). She is very depressed and doesn’t seem to be able to pull herself out of it. I know everyone is busy with their own lives, but how can I get her friends – or anyone – to help her through this?

Abby, she is such a beautiful and kind person, I feel terrible for her. I have only been at this job six months, and I don’t really know anyone. She never talks about it at work. But I can see the difference in her. – Lending a Hand in New York

Dear Lending: You are kind to want to help Lydia. Because you are concerned about her, speak to her privately. Tell her how terrific you think she is, and you know she has been going through a difficult time. Then tell her that if she wants to talk or there is anything you can do to help, all she has to do is let you know.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Boyfriend confesses being attracted to woman’s brother
Dear Abby | Brother’s fiancee is unaware of his hidden opiate addiction
Dear Abby: New job in new state tests strength of men’s relationship
Dear Abby | Man’s skill on dance floor attracts unwelcome attention
Dear Abby: Daughter with resentful mom must create firm boundaries

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News