Fawn finds new home at Bearizona in Williams

This fawn deer has found a home at the Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams. (AZGFD photo)

This fawn deer has found a home at the Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams. (AZGFD photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:15 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — A deer fawn whose mother was hit by a car in Safford has found a home in a wildlife park.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said Friday the 3-week-old fawn has been placed at the 160-acre Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams.

According to the agency, the white-tailed fawn became dependent on people and couldn’t be released back into the wild.

Game and Fish education branch chief Kellie Tharp says they’ve seen a rise in calls from people who removed fawns they thought were orphaned.

Tharp says wild animals are rarely abandoned, and it’s best to leave them alone.

Anyone concerned about a sick or injured animal can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or their nearest Game and Fish office.

