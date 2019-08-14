OFFERS
Horoscopes | August 15, 2019

Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Birthdays: Jennifer Lawrence, 29; Joe Jonas, 30; Anthony Anderson, 49; Debra Messing, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your thoughts with someone who can fill in the blanks, and together, you will come up with a plan that works. Stick close to those you trust to help you make the right decision.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a deep breath, look at whatever situation you face logistically and refuse to let stubbornness or ego get in the way of making the right decision. Dealing with friends, peers, children or your lover will be emotional.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A chance to get ahead will be yours. Mix business with pleasure, and keep those you love well-informed about your plans and the options that lay ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may not like to disrupt your daily routine, but you stand to prosper if you are open to trying something new. Don’t pay into something you don’t believe in or cannot afford.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at the logistics of staying put and what it will save you financially. Do what works best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make changes that ease stress and make you feel comfortable with the people and decisions you make. Don’t feel pressured to do something you don’t want to do because someone is trying to manipulate you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in functions that allow you to use your skills and meet people who can offer something in return. Your input and hands-on help will put you in a good position that can lead to a timely suggestion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal or professional problems will mount if you let your emotions take over. Be practical, and only implement or agree to changes that will play out in everyone’s favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Explore your options. Set up an interview or business trip, or attend a conference, and you’ll gain the experience you need to step up a notch or two professionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t hesitate to make a change at home if it will bring you closer to your personal goal. Taking a different approach to an old problem will help you eliminate what’s been stopping you from getting what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at an offer you receive. Get what you want in writing before you agree to move forward. s

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t offer help expecting something in return. Someone is likely to take advantage of you if you are accommodating.

