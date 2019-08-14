OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 15
Letter | Letting down society

Dennis Bernard
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:28 p.m.

While taking no side with the Freethinkers because God does exist and is in our everyday lives there is a point that he is inaccurate.

Our Founding Fathers did believe in God and Jesus no doubt but the author states they wrote religion into the Constitution and they didn’t. Separation of church and state does not mean they believed in religion. They believed that people have the right to choose their religion and exercise freedom to pick anyone they wish to follow. Their belief is that Americans need to follow the laws of God because there is only goodness in God and anyone who believes in God will follow his laws. But freedom of religion and religion itself isn’t the same. When the priesthood was exposed about pedophilia the Church could and should have turned them into the police but they didn’t. When they sat down for explanation as to how to handle future priests involved in pedophilia they demanded the Church tell their leaders instead of the police. The Church is not above the law and what they did and may still be doing is disgusting. They need to pay for their sins by the laws of this nation, not the Church. They let down society as a whole and religion to me will never be the same.

