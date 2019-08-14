Letter | Letting down society
While taking no side with the Freethinkers because God does exist and is in our everyday lives there is a point that he is inaccurate.
Our Founding Fathers did believe in God and Jesus no doubt but the author states they wrote religion into the Constitution and they didn’t. Separation of church and state does not mean they believed in religion. They believed that people have the right to choose their religion and exercise freedom to pick anyone they wish to follow. Their belief is that Americans need to follow the laws of God because there is only goodness in God and anyone who believes in God will follow his laws. But freedom of religion and religion itself isn’t the same. When the priesthood was exposed about pedophilia the Church could and should have turned them into the police but they didn’t. When they sat down for explanation as to how to handle future priests involved in pedophilia they demanded the Church tell their leaders instead of the police. The Church is not above the law and what they did and may still be doing is disgusting. They need to pay for their sins by the laws of this nation, not the Church. They let down society as a whole and religion to me will never be the same.
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Obituary
- Obituary
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- School bells ring at Kingman Academy of Learning
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
18
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*