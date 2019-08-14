OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Walmart shooting

Linda Athens, Kingman resident
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:29 p.m.

On Aug. 3 a deranged gunman killed 20 people in an El Paso Walmart and wounded dozens more. As Governor Abbott, who flew into El Paso, stated, it was time to memorialize these poor souls, not get political. After all, he stated, many of the deceased have not even been removed from the building yet. Since many of my children live there, one has two friends that are first responders. They reported the Walmart store was a complete, horrifying bloodbath. It’s heart breaking.

Like a cockroach, Beto O’Rourke slithered into El Paso, spending the day getting in front of every camera he could find. He even cried a little. By late afternoon, he had placed the blame for the carnage on President Donald Trump. I knew he would; I just thought he might have enough dignity to at least wait a few days. O’Rourke, rather than run for POTUS, would be a better fit on an elementary school play ground.

White nationalist is already being bandied about by the left wing TV channels. They all apparently missed the fact, where the shooter posted his manifesto is also anti Jewish and hates both parties.

Many prayers going out to all affected in El Paso which, since it is such a close knit, one big family city, means everyone. I lived in and loved El Paso for 35 years. Very special prayers to all the first responders; PD, FD, ambulance personnel, Sheriff’s, SWAT, etc. Today has to have been one of their hardest days and it isn’t over yet.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US
20 dead, more wounded after gunman attacks Texas shoppers
Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings
Column | Exploiting massacres to raise poll ratings
9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News