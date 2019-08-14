Letter | Walmart shooting

On Aug. 3 a deranged gunman killed 20 people in an El Paso Walmart and wounded dozens more. As Governor Abbott, who flew into El Paso, stated, it was time to memorialize these poor souls, not get political. After all, he stated, many of the deceased have not even been removed from the building yet. Since many of my children live there, one has two friends that are first responders. They reported the Walmart store was a complete, horrifying bloodbath. It’s heart breaking.

Like a cockroach, Beto O’Rourke slithered into El Paso, spending the day getting in front of every camera he could find. He even cried a little. By late afternoon, he had placed the blame for the carnage on President Donald Trump. I knew he would; I just thought he might have enough dignity to at least wait a few days. O’Rourke, rather than run for POTUS, would be a better fit on an elementary school play ground.

White nationalist is already being bandied about by the left wing TV channels. They all apparently missed the fact, where the shooter posted his manifesto is also anti Jewish and hates both parties.

Many prayers going out to all affected in El Paso which, since it is such a close knit, one big family city, means everyone. I lived in and loved El Paso for 35 years. Very special prayers to all the first responders; PD, FD, ambulance personnel, Sheriff’s, SWAT, etc. Today has to have been one of their hardest days and it isn’t over yet.