Mohave Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals Sept. 3
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:18 p.m.
KINGMAN - The Mohave Community Orchestra, which has served Kingman for over 25 years, will begin rehearsals for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Rehearsals will be held each Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Kingman High School band room, 4182 N. Bank St.
"(The) orchestra provides an opportunity for string musicians of all ages to rehearse and perform. Music and stands are provided,” a news release noted.
For more information visit http://mohavecommunityorchestra.com.
