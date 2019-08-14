OFFERS
Mohave Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals Sept. 3

Mohave Community Orchestra Conductor Arthur Swanson leads the musicians in a practice session last Tuesday in preparation of their final season performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 4182 Bank St. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Daily Miner)

Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:18 p.m.

KINGMAN - The Mohave Community Orchestra, which has served Kingman for over 25 years, will begin rehearsals for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Rehearsals will be held each Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Kingman High School band room, 4182 N. Bank St.

"(The) orchestra provides an opportunity for string musicians of all ages to rehearse and perform. Music and stands are provided,” a news release noted.

For more information visit http://mohavecommunityorchestra.com.

