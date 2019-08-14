National Weather Service extends excessive heat warning
KINGMAN – The excessive heat warning issued for Kingman by the National Weather Services has been extended to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Kingman was originally warned of excessive heat from Wednesday, Aug. 14 until the evening of Thursday, Aug. 15. However, Thursday is now forecast to be hotter than originally expected. The temperature could reach 106 degrees.
Friday isn’t anticipated to be quite that hot, but the National Weather Service forecasts a high near 102 with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Low temperatures for Thursday and Friday nights will hover around the mid-70s.
Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 will have highs near 98 degrees and lows around 73 degrees. The temperature is expected to rise Monday, Aug. 19 to around 100, and again Tuesday, Aug. 20 to near 102 degrees.
The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
