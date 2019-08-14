OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sen. McSally seeks specific punishments for domestic terrorism

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally plans to introduce a bill that would add specific punishments for domestic terrorism and provide federal law enforcement with new charging options. (Office of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally photo)

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally plans to introduce a bill that would add specific punishments for domestic terrorism and provide federal law enforcement with new charging options. (Office of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally photo)

Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-Arizona) plans to introduce legislation that will add specific punishments for domestic terrorism when legislators return to Washington, D.C. in September.

Domestic terrorism is currently defined in criminal code, however, it is not a “district federal crime with specific punishments,” wrote the senator’s office in a press release. Arizona already has a terrorism statute.

“Because of this gap, federal law enforcement agencies frequently open domestic terrorism investigations but end up charging domestic terror suspects with other offenses,” the release notes. “The absence of a federal domestic terrorism crime makes it more difficult to track acts of domestic terror and reduces uniformity in charging and sentencing.”

McSally recently released a discussion draft of the legislation. It would give federal law enforcement authorities the capability to charge suspects with acts of domestic terror; criminalize violent and destructive acts with political motives; focus resources on combatting domestic terrorism; and ensure victims are properly recognized.

“As someone who fought terrorism overseas, I understand the importance of calling out terrorism wherever it is,” McSally said in the release. “Domestic terrorism is in our backyard and we need to call it and treat it under the law the same as other forms of terrorism. For too long we have allowed those who commit heinous acts of domestic terrorism to be charged with related crimes that don’t portray the full scope of their hateful actions.”

McSally said her bill would put an end to such struggles by giving law enforcement the tools they need.

Information provided by Sen. Martha McSally

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona representative, senators introduce Hualapai water settlement
ANALYSIS | Is Martha McSally in trouble?
State senators agree to increase penalties in animal cruelty cases
Arizona Senators committed to combating Valley Fever
McSally discusses Downwinder issues while visiting Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News