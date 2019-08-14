Sen. McSally seeks specific punishments for domestic terrorism

KINGMAN – U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-Arizona) plans to introduce legislation that will add specific punishments for domestic terrorism when legislators return to Washington, D.C. in September.

Domestic terrorism is currently defined in criminal code, however, it is not a “district federal crime with specific punishments,” wrote the senator’s office in a press release. Arizona already has a terrorism statute.

“Because of this gap, federal law enforcement agencies frequently open domestic terrorism investigations but end up charging domestic terror suspects with other offenses,” the release notes. “The absence of a federal domestic terrorism crime makes it more difficult to track acts of domestic terror and reduces uniformity in charging and sentencing.”

McSally recently released a discussion draft of the legislation. It would give federal law enforcement authorities the capability to charge suspects with acts of domestic terror; criminalize violent and destructive acts with political motives; focus resources on combatting domestic terrorism; and ensure victims are properly recognized.

“As someone who fought terrorism overseas, I understand the importance of calling out terrorism wherever it is,” McSally said in the release. “Domestic terrorism is in our backyard and we need to call it and treat it under the law the same as other forms of terrorism. For too long we have allowed those who commit heinous acts of domestic terrorism to be charged with related crimes that don’t portray the full scope of their hateful actions.”

McSally said her bill would put an end to such struggles by giving law enforcement the tools they need.

Information provided by Sen. Martha McSally