Under 40 - Recognizing the young men and women who make things happen in Kingman
Kingman is a town built by the pioneer spirit, by individuals looking to create a community in the west where they could thrive and find prosperity.
WHO ARE TODAY’S PIONEERS?
You can nominate the individual under 40 you believe represents the best of their generation. These talented individuals are not only superstars in their career of choice but also dynamos in our community. They are volunteers, they serve on boards or they just go above and beyond to make Kingman a better place for us all. Nominations accepted between August 14, 2019 and September 10, 2019. All candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 39.
This broadsheet section will honor the people who are Kingman's future!
Publishes 9-22-19 & Nominations are due by 9-10-19.
Click this link to make your nominations now!
Sponsored by MCC
|Community Calendar
|
WED
14
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
16
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
18
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
