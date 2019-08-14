USGS study being finalized, results to come in 2020

KINGMAN – A United States Geological Survey study to show the effects of groundwater withdrawals from the Hualapai Valley Basin is in the process of being finalized, with publication of findings expected in 2020.

The characteristics of the Hualapai Valley Basin, located in northwestern Arizona, and its lack of perennial surface-water features mean that residents and industry rely on groundwater. As such, gaining a better understanding of the effects of withdrawals is of paramount importance.

The study costs about $400,000 and is being split between Mohave County and the City of Kingman over the course of three years. Kingman and the county have provided USGS with a variety of withdrawal scenarios to help in the planning and future of water development.

“The USGS studies provide information and tools for local water-resource managers to better understand the existing groundwater system and plan for potential changes in the groundwater system from future change in water use, climate change and other potential stresses,” the City wrote in a press release. “Additional potential future groundwater development and stresses on the groundwater system in the Hualapai Valley Basin have raised concerns about water availability from water managers in Mohave County; in particular, the City of Kingman water supply is primarily withdrawn from the Hualapai Valley Basin.”

Another report that will estimate the rate of groundwater depletion in the Northwest basin’s planning area, and the number of years of groundwater remaining, should be published by the end of 2019.

Information provided by the City of Kingman