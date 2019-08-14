OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Will legal recreational marijuana make local economy smoking hot?
Arizona is debating legalizing recreation marihuana in 2020. What would that mean to the Kingman area?

Kingman has two dispensaries, Medusa Farms, 3358 E. Andy Devine Ave. (shown above), and Hana Kingman, 2095 E Northern Ave. At both, a medical card is required to purchase marihuana. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Kingman has two dispensaries, Medusa Farms, 3358 E. Andy Devine Ave. (shown above), and Hana Kingman, 2095 E Northern Ave. At both, a medical card is required to purchase marihuana. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – How would legal recreational marijuana affect the Kingman area?

Arizona legalized medical marijuana in 2010, and now the program has 200,000 patients, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services March 2019 report.

Kingman is only half an hour from Laughlin, Nevada and an hour from Needles, California, cities in states with legal recreational cannabis. That means that locals go and spend money out of state – that includes food, gas, and accommodations. In the meantime, rural Colorado presents a case for using legal cannabis to reshape local economies and attract turism.

“We did not do a lot of research yet,” said Tami Ursenbach, director of the Mohave County Economic Development Department. “There are a lot of things that need to be considered. I know for example that legal cannabis business made purchasing land in Colorado difficult.”

According to Ryan Randazzo, who covers energy, utilities and business for AZ Central, people still don’t realize how big the cannabis industry is. A decade ago nobody believed that anyone would invest money in a business that remains illegal at the federal level. But people did invest millions of dollars, said Randazzo in an AZ Central podcast, The Gaggle, and the federal government maintained a hands off approach.

“Now, the industry is massive,” Randazzo said. “Much bigger than people ever anticipated. There is a lot of money at play.”

The list of related businesses is large, with bong shops, fertilizer shops, edibles manufacturers, vaping pen manufacturers and more. Many consider the industry a job machine, with medical marijuana business in Arizona already employing thousands of people, including security personnel.

“These are not local businesses anymore,” Randazzo said. “They are mature businesses, publically traded companies on Canadian security exchange. The largest is based here in Arizona. Three of four other largest nationwide have operations in Arizona.”

“If recreational cannabis becomes legal, we will be thinking how to attract businesses,” Ursenbach said. “And we will be thinking what else we can do with this product.”

Ducey signed a bill last month that, starting this month, cuts the cost of having a medical marijuana card in half.

The 2020 initiative to legalize recreational marijuana is being managed by Smart & Safe Arizona, with the assistance of Attorney Roopali Desai.

At the moment, 33 states in the U.S. have legal medical marijuana, and 11 recreational, including most recently Illinois.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Legal marijuana industry toasts banner year
Pot ‘legalization 2.0’: Social equity becomes a key question
Mohave County braces for local impact from California’s marijuana legalization
Supervisors to proclaim ‘Economic Development Week’ in Mohave County
NORML espouses the pros of pot

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News