Celebrate National Nonprofit Day Saturday with local nonprofit organizations

Nonprofit organizations are a staple in the community that comes together to make a difference in someone else’s life or the greater community. In Kingman, there are various charities that are comprised of people that have been in the community for years, a neighbor, a community leader, anyone can be part of nonprofit.

Saturday is National Nonprofit Day where people across the country can take the time to learn more about local nonprofits, see what they stand for, if they need any volunteers, or when is its next fundraiser.

The community has many charitable foundations to choose from, there’s Kingman Center for the Arts, Kingman Cancer Care Unit, Kingman Main Street, Kingman Farmers Market, Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation, Kingman Concert Band, Mohave County Historical Society, Inc., and many other nonprofits.

Kingman Cancer Care Unit spreads the color pink all over town. The organization assists people that have cancer, anything from breast cancer to bone cancer.

“We don’t only assist people that have breast cancer but any kind of cancer and are in financial need,” Claire Crum, KCCU vice president said.

Crum said, they raise funds for people in need and always show their presence at the fundraisers local businesses or organizations throw for them.

During a fundraiser Jersey Mike’s put on for the KCCU, members were at the location helping out any way they could. Most recently, they also assisted in a car wash fundraiser put on by Mangelsdorf Family Dentistry.

Volunteering with an organization can take time out of a busy day. When Crum was working full-time she was able to still make time to volunteer with KCCU.

“I did what I could,” she said. “For the cancer fair I participated on the weekend and meeting were at 5:30 p.m. once a month. I couldn’t attend but I did when I could.”

She said the organization doesn’t require a lot of time to commit and they have their meetings once a month.

One of the big events KCCU has coming soon is its craft fair from Nov. 9 – 10 where they have various vendors and raffle prizes at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Those interested in being part of the KCCU, can email Crum at claire13rn@hotmail.com.

“We are happy to have anyone,” she said.

The KCCU helps those during a hard time and the Kingman Center for the Arts helps paint the importance of the arts in the community.

Kingman Center for the Arts, includes Beale Street Theater and the ArtHub, bring art related events and activities to Kingman.

Just this year alone, they hosted figure drawing workshops, piano concerts from pianists known across the country, art shows, belly dancing classes, painting classes, theater productions like “The Odd Couple,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.” and much more.

The proceeds they receive go back into the community to put on the different activities and to go to the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project, which would allow for KCA and the community to have its very own theater.

“Kingman Center for the Arts feeds creativity in the community through the artistic outlet of the community theater, community art shows, and our education programs we have brought an energy to Kingman that is unique and exciting,” Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director said.

Currently KCA has a matching grant challenge from Angle Homes. Every dollar donated Angle Homes will match up to $100,000 until Sept. 30. The grant would allow for the Beale Street Theater renovation to come closer to meeting its goal.

Recently they took over the ArtHub where they will expand their education activities, expand their art gallery and will feature more local talent and art instruction.

Michelson said the activities have been life changing for many participants and there are many more opportunities to grow.

“We love our Kingman Community and the support we have received,” she said.

Those that would like to be part of the art community can visit, www.kingmanarts.org on how to volunteer and donate.

KCA is bringing the magic of paint brushes and theater, Kingman Concert Band fills the streets with music.

Kingman Concert Band is a musical nonprofit that provides free band performances from August through May to the Kingman Area. The band is open to adults ages 18 and over with experience in band instruments.

Julie Gragg, Kingman Concert Band conductor, has a day filled with music. She is also the music coordinator for Kingman Unified School District and the band director for Kingman Middle School.

Working a full-time job she still has time to be a part of the Kingman band. She said her days are filled with music sometimes from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“As an active music educator for KUSD, conducting the Kingman Concert Band allows me to practice my craft,” Gragg said. “It is thrilling to watch our community’s older musicians develop and join together as a musical team.”

The band relies on donations and sponsorships from fans and local business in order to sustain its free performances. Monetary donations help cover operational costs and bring new music to Kingman.

“We readily seek volunteers perform with the band, and non-musicians to serve on the organization's board of directors to help our beat go on,” she said.

To support the music the Kingman Concert Band brings to the community, visit www.kingmanconcertband.com.