Chillin’ on Beale hosts beach party downtown

KINGMAN – The beach is coming to the desert and Chillin’ on Beale is making that happen.

Chillin’ on Beale is having its third annual Beale Street Hawaiian Beach Part from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday on Beale Street in downtown Kingman.

There will be live music from The Rockerfellas playing music from The Beach Boys, and Jan and Dean hits. The Little Mermaid will join the party and meet with children.

Attendees will be given a free Hawaiian lei or hair clip, and there’s about 50 beach balls to throw around. Trophies for the best costume and cars will be given out. The event is free and open to the public.

Information provided by Chillin’ on Beale