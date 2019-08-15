Ducey orders flags lowered to honor White Mountain Apache Chairman Ronnie Lupe

Flags at state buildings across Arizona flew at half-staff on Thursday, a gesture by Gov. Doug Ducey to honor former White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Ronald “Ronnie” Lupe, who died this week. He was 88 years old.

“For more than five decades, Ronnie Lupe served Arizona, our nation, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe people, including 36 years as Chairman of the Tribe,” Ducey said in a news release. “From driving economic development to helping secure safe drinking water for the Tribe, Ronnie served as a champion for his people.”

Lupe became the youngest chairman of the tribe in 1966, and served nine terms amounting to 36 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He served as vice president of the National Congress of American Indians, president of the Apache Alliance and a member of the President's Advisory Board of Northern Arizona University. He was appointed by former Arizona Gov. Jack Williams to the Arizona Commission of Indian Affairs.

