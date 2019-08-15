OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey orders flags lowered to honor White Mountain Apache Chairman Ronnie Lupe

Flags at state buildings were lowered on Thursday for longtime White Mountain Apache Chairman Ronnie Lupe, center, who died this week. (White Mountain Apache Tribe photo)

Flags at state buildings were lowered on Thursday for longtime White Mountain Apache Chairman Ronnie Lupe, center, who died this week. (White Mountain Apache Tribe photo)

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Flags at state buildings across Arizona flew at half-staff on Thursday, a gesture by Gov. Doug Ducey to honor former White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Ronald “Ronnie” Lupe, who died this week. He was 88 years old.

“For more than five decades, Ronnie Lupe served Arizona, our nation, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe people, including 36 years as Chairman of the Tribe,” Ducey said in a news release. “From driving economic development to helping secure safe drinking water for the Tribe, Ronnie served as a champion for his people.”

Lupe became the youngest chairman of the tribe in 1966, and served nine terms amounting to 36 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He served as vice president of the National Congress of American Indians, president of the Apache Alliance and a member of the President's Advisory Board of Northern Arizona University. He was appointed by former Arizona Gov. Jack Williams to the Arizona Commission of Indian Affairs.

Lupe joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951, where he was a member of the 1st Marine Division; Item Company; 3rd Battalion; and 1st Marine Regiment. He served in the Korean War.

Information provided by the Governor’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ducey orders flags lowered to honor Marine killed in crash
Why are flags at half-staff today, April 2, 2019
Governor orders all flags at half-staff to honor President Bush until Dec. 30
Flags at half-staff ordered by Gov. Ducey in tribute
Flags were at half-staff in Arizona for nearly one-fourth of 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News