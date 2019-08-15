OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 15
Free concert in the park, August 25
Sounds of Kingman: Goodheart

Buoncuores’ surname means “good heart” in Italian; and they “pack quite a musical punch.” (Courtesy photo)

Buoncuores’ surname means “good heart” in Italian; and they “pack quite a musical punch.” (Courtesy photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman will present their fifth free concert in the park, sponsored by local construction company T.R. Orr., and featuring the band Goodheart.

The band will perform from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W Beale St.

Goodheart (Jennifer and Chris Buoncuore) was known in another local venue, Diana’s Cellar Door, under a different name, Dangerous Curves.

Buoncuores’ surname means “good heart” in Italian. They “pack quite a musical punch,” according to a Sounds of Kingman press release, playing four instruments and also providing harmonic vocals. From time to time, they bring along other family members to sweeten the sound.

New to the area, the Buoncuores moved to Kingman from California in late 2017.

“We loved Kingman as soon as we set foot here,” Jennifer said.

The band plays classic rock, blues, folk, rock, jazz and a little country. This includes Led Zeppelin, Amy Winehouse, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Gillian Welch, the Foo Fighters and the Beatles, to name a few.

Sounds of Kingman advises the audience to bring blankets and chairs.

