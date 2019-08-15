Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman schedules book sale
KINGMAN – The Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman will host a book sale at the library, 3269 N. Burbank St., in September.
The sale is slated for 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 in the library’s program room. A preview sale for Friends members is set for 6-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
A news release said a large variety of used books, large-print books, magazines, CDs and DVDs for all ages will be available, with proceeds benefitting the library.
Friends members receive a 10 percent discount Thursday and Friday, and a 20 percent discount on Saturday. The discount is also available for those who join the organization upon entry to the sale.
The group reminds residents to keep holiday purchases in mind while attending the sale because the December sale has been canceled due to the construction of a new addition to the library.
Panda Express will be hosting a fundraiser for the event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The small flyer required for each Panda Express sale will be available each day at the book sale, the release noted.
Information provided by Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman
