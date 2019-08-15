Horoscopes | August 16, 2019

Birthdays: Cameron Monaghan, 26; Steve Carell, 57; Angela Bassett, 61; Madonna, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Base your decisions on what will make you happy. Discuss your options with someone you love, and celebrate the decision you make together.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Before you move forward, consider the cost involved and the consequence should the decisions you make not turn out to be sound. Choose practicality over chance, risk or an emotional whim.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An outsider will use the personal information you share to confuse you or encourage you to get involved with someone or something you shouldn’t. Protect your home, your possessions and an essential relationship.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Check with people who know your family background or history if you’re in doubt about the information that can influence a decision regarding your health, skills or personal documentation. A special bond will develop with someone who shares valuable information.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you act before you think, you will end up regretting that you didn’t take more time to assess the situation. Personal improvements should be geared toward better health and greater financial security.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change the way you treat others, and you will gain respect and the help you need moving forward. An investment that will improve your surroundings or living quarters will lift your spirits.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate more on personal gains, challenges and self-improvement. A better health routine will pay off.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to who and what makes you feel comfortable. If given an ultimatum, be prepared to walk away.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s OK to have some fun, but don’t go overboard. Avoid indulgent situations, people and purchases.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Know what you want before you start a conversation with someone likely to be aggressive until you give in or settle for less. Don’t feel you have to align yourself with an unpredictable person or situation.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Once you feel confident that you have everything updated, you will be able to relax and have fun with the people you love most. Personal gains are within reach.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy into something constructive. Protect against financial, emotional or personal loss.