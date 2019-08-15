KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
KINGMAN – A Kingman Unified School District employee was arrested Monday at approximately 10 a.m. on three felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Brent Michael Miracle, 29 of Kingman, was a math teacher at Kingman Middle School during the time of the incident, Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent said.
The arrest stems from an investigation which began Wednesday, Aug. 7 after police obtained information of a KUSD teacher having possible sexual contact with a minor.
The investigation revealed that Miracle met a juvenile victim on a dating app and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim in December 2018.
Miracle admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The juvenile victim was not a student of Miracle’s and the victim didn’t attend the same school.
Dorner said Miracle was given temporary paid administrative reassignment to home the same morning he was arrested and this year he was a sixth-grade teacher.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- Obituary
- School bells ring at Kingman Academy of Learning
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
18
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*