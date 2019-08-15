OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

Brent Michael Miracle (MCSO photo)

Brent Michael Miracle (MCSO photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 5:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Kingman Unified School District employee was arrested Monday at approximately 10 a.m. on three felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Brent Michael Miracle, 29 of Kingman, was a math teacher at Kingman Middle School during the time of the incident, Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent said.

The arrest stems from an investigation which began Wednesday, Aug. 7 after police obtained information of a KUSD teacher having possible sexual contact with a minor.

The investigation revealed that Miracle met a juvenile victim on a dating app and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim in December 2018.

Miracle admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The juvenile victim was not a student of Miracle’s and the victim didn’t attend the same school.

Dorner said Miracle was given temporary paid administrative reassignment to home the same morning he was arrested and this year he was a sixth-grade teacher.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman-area teacher charged with sexual conduct with a minor
KUSD background checks questioned
Molester sentence: 30 years
Trial set on ex-teacher's assault charges
Chino coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News