OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | August 16, 2019

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Free thinkers only tolerate those who agree with them: If you read the writings of Jefferson, Franklin, and Adams AND the Constitution itself, you will find the Founders believed strongly in FREE THINKING – that is why the Constitution is written to PROTECT the right to different ideas!

Exploiting massacres to raise poll ratings: So Buchanan, can you not comprehend what is going on? When is the “tweeter-in-chief” going to start bringing all of us together? His rhetoric and actions are that of a divider!

City of Kingman enters management services agreement with NACFD: We live in the NACFD District and we are being “railroaded” into an agreement with the City of Kingman with no explanation to the NACFD taxpayers about what or how the $155,000 they are charging us will be used! Unfair!

Free thinkers are only tolerant of those who agree with them: TOTALLY NOT TRUE! Before you condemn someone else’s beliefs, you should examine your own. This country was founded on the principle that you may choose to believe in any religion or NONE. And the French Revolution is a far reach!

Self examination would be a good start in response to mass shootings: As Christians, we do a great job of telling people what they shouldn’t be doing.” Christians need to clean up their own act before telling anyone else what to do. What did Jesus teach? Sure wasn’t hatred and division.

City/NACFD management ageement: Instead of about 20 miles to service, KFD has now agreed to manage the 65-square-mile NACFD Fire District. Does Jake Rhodes even know where our fire stations are? What a $155,515 rip-off of NACFD taxpayers!

Free thinkers are only tolerant when someone agrees with them: Are Republicans really threatened by the concept of secularism, to put up such a fuss simply because a group had a speaker come to town! I guess mass shootings are less worthy of concern than someone choosing freedom of thought.

Trump vows action after shootings claim 31 lives: Trump better bow and scrape in front of Wayne Lapierre before he does anything. After all, the NRA gave $30 million dollars to the Trump campaign.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | August 13, 2019
Rants & Raves | March 5, 2019
Rants and Raves | August 6, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 5, 2019
Rants and Raves | April 12, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News