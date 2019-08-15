OFFERS
Vehicle submerged in Colorado river unoccupied, no injuries

A local tow company responded to the scene where a vehicle was submerged in the Colorado River, and the vehicle was removed. It was found to still be in reverse when pulled from the water. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

A local tow company responded to the scene where a vehicle was submerged in the Colorado River, and the vehicle was removed. It was found to still be in reverse when pulled from the water. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 12:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – At approximately 5:26 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Colorado River off Mohave Valley Drive across from Jack Smith Park on a call of a vehicle submerged in the river.

Deputies responded and were advised no one was inside the vehicle and no one was injured. Deputies made contact with the driver and passenger who advised they had backed up to the river to go fishing.

The driver advised he thought he put the vehicle in park and got out, however the vehicle continued to roll backward and entered the river. A local tow company responded to the scene and the vehicle was removed.

The vehicle was found to still be in reverse when pulled from the water.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

