KPD on active scene removing explosives

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department responded to an incident at approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Essco Street.

Police responded to the building and completed a partial evacuation to ensure the safety of nearby businesses. Officers and the bomb squad blocked off Essco Street between Airway Avenue and Stephens Avenue.

Bullhead City Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal responded to assist Kingman Bomb Squad to safely remove the explosives. Kingman Fire Department, American Medical Response and City of Kingman Streets Departments are on scene to assist.

The scene is still active and the public is asked to avoid the area. Updates will be given when available.

This incident is not related to the bomb threat at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department