Arizona landslide database put into play
FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Arizona officials say the first statewide landslide database is expected to shape an expansion project for Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, a report said.
The Arizona Geological Survey will work with the state Department of Transportation to map out the landslide risk around the highway that is expected to begin expansion by 2021, the Arizona Daily Sun reported Wednesday.
The landslide database documents more than 6,000 landslides, debris flows and rock slides and could help state officials evaluate the risk in expanding I-17 that navigates through a mountainous region up to Flagstaff, officials said.
"The geology itself is inherently unstable in these areas. Right now, I-17 gets very close to the edge of this plateau, which has dozens of landslides along it,” said Joe Cook, a research geologist with the Geological Survey who manages the Arizona Statewide Landslide Inventory Database.
The improvements to I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point are among Arizona's transportation priorities. The area regularly experiences heavy congestion because of crashes, disabled vehicles and increased traffic on the weekends.
In the same area, landslides have been historically prevalent, but not lately.
"There's some slow movement on that slide that is still ongoing. We don't know in what timeframe this landslide is unstable. It could be 100,000 years, but it's still a hazard that's there and should be recognized," Cook said.
The $331-million expansion project is expected to combat these road conditions by adding lanes along 23 miles of I-17 that connects Phoenix with northern Arizona, officials said.
The project is expected to be completed by 2023 and will be funded by part of a $90 million grant awarded to the state by the Federal Highway Administration, officials said.
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Will legal recreational marijuana make local economy smoking hot?
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
18
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
21
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
23
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*