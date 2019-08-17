DOT K-9 officers undergo training at Lake Havasu
Arizona Department of Transportation K-9 officers from throughout the state gathered at the Topock point of entry on Interstate 40 this weekend. They stopped in Lake Havasu City Thursday to prepare for the operation.
According to ADOT Sgt. Jon Olney, the city offered the use of facilities at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center to train the transportation department’s drug-sniffing dogs for the weekend ahead, out from beneath Havasu’s triple-digit summer heat.
Participating in the operation were five teams of ADOT K-9 officers from throughout Arizona, including officers from the agency’s Havasu, Kingman, Yuma, Sanders and San Simon offices.
“The dogs are trained in finding marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine,” Olney said. “Officers will also be looking for impaired and out-of-service drivers, from minor offenders to organizations shipping across the country. The station will be equipped with these dogs to handle drug investigations when they arise.”
According to Olney, the Topock point of entry is only one stop in the group’s rotation, which takes them to checkpoints throughout Arizona each year.
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Will legal recreational marijuana make local economy smoking hot?
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
18
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
21
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
23
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*