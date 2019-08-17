OFFERS
Horoscopes | Aug. 18, 2019

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 7:21 p.m.

Birthdays: Madelaine Petsch, 25; Andy Samberg, 41; Edward Norton, 50; Robert Redford, 83.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have more options than you realize, and plenty to gain if you jump at a chance to try something new and exciting. Follow your heart, speak your mind and embrace romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what works for you. Stop procrastinating and take action. Fulfill your dreams.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to the people who offer stability, love and a helping hand. Someone will try to undermine you or use manipulative tactics to hurt a relationship you have with someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have to enforce a change if you feel challenged or threatened by something or someone. Taking charge will help put your mind at ease.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change may be costly, but if it will help you stop something that has been holding you back, the loss is worth your while. Consider every scenario, and choose what will bring you peace of mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nurture a meaningful relationship, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Don’t feel you have to live beyond your means to impress someone or hold his or her interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use control to reach mental, physical and emotional goals. Put in the work and effort, and good things will happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time and energy where it counts most. A day trip, spending time with people who have something unique to offer or taking a course that will help you explore your creative skills will all lead to something new and exciting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get angry; get moving. Make small improvements that will help you open doors that may have been closed in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll feel energized and hyped up, but that doesn’t mean you should get involved in something for the wrong reason. Don’t overspend to impress someone or trust a deal that has a risk factor or strings attached.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job market to see what opportunities are available. Update your resume, and talk over your plans with someone you look up to.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep looking forward, do your research and don’t let anyone talk you into something sketchy. Walk away from an ultimatum.

