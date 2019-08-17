Kingman Area Chamber accepting Andy Award nominations

KINGMAN – The Andy Awards are right around the corner, which means now is the time to nominate individuals, businesses and organizations making a difference in the community.

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations through Sept. 3. The Andy Awards begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Chamber President and CEO Becky Fawson said of all the events hosted by the chamber, the Andy Awards are her favorite.

“I just think that it’s great to honor the great people of Kingman who do so much good for the community,” she said. “I just really appreciate everybody’s volunteerism and the things people do for the community.”

Categories for which people, businesses and organizations can be nominated include Student of the Year; Organization of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Educator of the Year; Business of the Year; Lifetime Achiever; Most Improved Commercial Property; Public Service Award; and Young Professional of the Year.

A panel of local judges, unaffiliated or familiar with nominees, will decide upon winners using what is written on the nomination sheets. The Most Improved Commercial Property nomination requires before and after pictures.



Nominations can be dropped off at the chamber, 405 E. Beale St., or emailed to chamber@kingmanchamber.com. Nomination forms are available at the office or online at http://www.kingmanchamber.com/.

“It’s so important for people to be recognized and appreciated for everything they do,” Fawson said. “Just being nominated is an honor in my opinion.”