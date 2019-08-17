Kingman Area Chamber accepting Andy Award nominations
KINGMAN – The Andy Awards are right around the corner, which means now is the time to nominate individuals, businesses and organizations making a difference in the community.
The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations through Sept. 3. The Andy Awards begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Chamber President and CEO Becky Fawson said of all the events hosted by the chamber, the Andy Awards are her favorite.
“I just think that it’s great to honor the great people of Kingman who do so much good for the community,” she said. “I just really appreciate everybody’s volunteerism and the things people do for the community.”
Categories for which people, businesses and organizations can be nominated include Student of the Year; Organization of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Educator of the Year; Business of the Year; Lifetime Achiever; Most Improved Commercial Property; Public Service Award; and Young Professional of the Year.
A panel of local judges, unaffiliated or familiar with nominees, will decide upon winners using what is written on the nomination sheets. The Most Improved Commercial Property nomination requires before and after pictures.
Nominations can be dropped off at the chamber, 405 E. Beale St., or emailed to chamber@kingmanchamber.com. Nomination forms are available at the office or online at http://www.kingmanchamber.com/.
“It’s so important for people to be recognized and appreciated for everything they do,” Fawson said. “Just being nominated is an honor in my opinion.”
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Will legal recreational marijuana make local economy smoking hot?
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
18
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
21
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
23
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*