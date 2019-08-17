OFFERS
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club learns about medical center foundation’s Stewardship Program

Ben McGlothlin and Scott Kern of Kingman Regional Medical Center are shown above with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown at a recent meeting. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Ben McGlothlin and Scott Kern of Kingman Regional Medical Center are shown above with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown at a recent meeting. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Aug. 16 featured speakers were Ben McGlothlin, Kingman Regional Medical Center public relations specialist, and Scott Kern, KRMC director of communications and development.

The topic was Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation's Stewardship Program.

According to the speakers, the program consists of five classes beginning Oct. 17 from 8-10 a.m. and continuing on the third Thursday of the month through February 2020, each with a different focus.

October will reature an overview by KRMC President/CEO Brian Turney of the Emergency Department; November: Cardiology and Inpatient Services; December: Pain Management, Orthopedic and Therapy Services; January: Imaging Services and Respiratory and Wound Care; and February: Finance Economics and Cancer Care.

Classes are open to the public but limited to 20 registrants.

For details and to register, contact McGlothlin at bmcglothlin@azkrmc.com or 928-263-3873.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

