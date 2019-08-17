Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club learns about medical center foundation’s Stewardship Program

KINGMAN – Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Aug. 16 featured speakers were Ben McGlothlin, Kingman Regional Medical Center public relations specialist, and Scott Kern, KRMC director of communications and development.

The topic was Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation's Stewardship Program.

According to the speakers, the program consists of five classes beginning Oct. 17 from 8-10 a.m. and continuing on the third Thursday of the month through February 2020, each with a different focus.

October will reature an overview by KRMC President/CEO Brian Turney of the Emergency Department; November: Cardiology and Inpatient Services; December: Pain Management, Orthopedic and Therapy Services; January: Imaging Services and Respiratory and Wound Care; and February: Finance Economics and Cancer Care.

Classes are open to the public but limited to 20 registrants.

For details and to register, contact McGlothlin at bmcglothlin@azkrmc.com or 928-263-3873.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club