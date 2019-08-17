Obituary | Deanetta Lou Farney

Deanetta Lou Farney was a loving, caring daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Deanetta was a woman who had a heroic outlook on life. No matter if you only had the chance of talking with her for five minutes, or daily, she had such an impact on your life.

She flew on the wings of an angel, peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, as she was surrounded by her family and friends.

Deanetta was born Sept. 11, 1955 in Carmel, California to Dean Espinosa and Vinnie May Simpson. On Aug. 24, 1974 she married the love of her life, Russell Farney Sr. and together they had four children. Deanetta spent 12 years as a military wife and was also employed as a Bookkeeper and Auditor.

Deanetta is survived by her husband; Russell Farney Sr, son; Russell M. Farney Jr. (Krista), daughters; Jennifer G. Fessenden (John), Rebecca N. Farney (Rich) and Kellene M. Farney (Chris), 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Deanetta will forever be missed and loved. As you take a stroll down the beach or just sitting outside as the wind swirls around you just know that she is by your side and you will never be alone.

There will be a Celebration of Deanetta’s life Aug. 24, 2019 at Cecil Davis

Park, in Kingman, Arizona from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may contact Dyllan Farney, 928-303-4727.