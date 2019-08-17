Obituary | Matthew R.J. ‘Paca’ Bransky

Matthew R.J. “Paca” Bransky, 74, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, with his loving family surrounding him.

Matthew was born September 26, 1944 to Norine Bransky in Jersey City, New Jersey.

He met Maryann Greenwood in 1975 in L.A., California. To this union they had their daughter, Natalie Ann Bransky in Mission Viejo, California in 1978. Matt then moved the family to Santa Maria, California. They later moved to Kingman, Arizona where Matt was Sales Manager for Kingman Ford Lincoln Mercury, Nissan & worked for Century 21. The family later moved to Phoenix, Arizona and he retired in Wood Heights, MO. He served on Wood Heights City Council 6 years and also served in U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Hood 1966-1968. He loved to play golf, go fishing, hunting and camping. He was an accomplished artist and he took many adventure trips with family and friends.

Matt is survived by wife; Maryann of 42 yrs, daughter; Natalie of Kansas City, Missouri, sisters; Charlotte Bransky of Greensboro, North Carolina, Christina Bransky, of L.A., California, brothers; Arthur Bransky of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, Francis (Colleen) Bransky of Bonita Springs, Florida, Bill (Marlene) Bransky of St. Anthony, Idaho and grandchildren; Tyler Bransky & Tristan George.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, wirh visitation 1 hour prior. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.