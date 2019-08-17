Rants & Raves | Aug. 18, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, mention the headline.

Don Martin: Will more gun laws effect sportsmen and other law-abiding citizens in Arizona? – The scenario Mr. Martin describes works great in movies. In real life, it is more likely to cause even more deaths and injuries. Does he realize that law-abiding citizens should have their right to live safely respected, as well?

UN climate report: Change land use to avoid a hungry future – The conservative “flat-Earthers” will be the first to whine and moan when the food supply becomes a real problem.

Don Martin: Will more gun laws effect sportsmen and other law-abiding citizens in Arizona? – Automatic weapons are used in the military for killing people. No one needs to carry one to the store! I don’t believe many true sportsmen or ex-military folks are on board with no regulations of this type weapon and magazine.

Dick Polman: Will Republicans Disown Trump’s Racism? – President Trump isn’t a racist or a white supremacist but you, Dick Polman, are a Republican Never Trumper. White Nationalism isn’t a problem in the U.S. It’s more “fake news.” Trump will be re-elected in a landslide.

Don Martin: Will more gun laws affect sportsmen and other law-abiding citizens in Arizona? – Mr. Martin, if you need and AR anything to hunt, you are NOT a hunter! Weapons like this are made to KILL AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE IN THE SHORTEST TIME! To kill innocent people!. This is a non-argument!

Don Martin: Will more gun laws affect sportsmen and other law abiding citizens in America? – You have earned your right to carry firearms such as the AR-15. People who have not served in the armed forces are without discipline and knowledge when it comes to weapons. A tour in the military is a necessity.

Will Republicans finally disown Trump’s incendiary racism? – True Republicans should leave the Trump ‘camp’ and concentrate their collective powers on electing someone who has the interests of the American people at heart. A number of sensible, honest Republicans are still out there.

Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has mental breakdown – Aw! What a shame. Probably faking it but if he’s cracked up, it can’t come close to the crackups and lives ruined of the dozens of young girls he has used and abused. What goes around, comes around.

Will Republicans finally disown Trump – Who in the hell is Dick Polman and why is he in the Daily Miner? The article is insulting to those of us that support Trump and these kind of articles just cause more resentment and division.

Court: Palin can sue NY Times over Giffords shooting – Sarah Palin deliberately targeted Gabby Giffords, and others, with a bullseye on their faces. Someone shot Gabby, and killed six other people, including a 9-year-old girl! Now Palin wants to sue a newspaper for telling the story? Disgusting!

Letter about Martha McSally – Sorry for your problems; we all have them. McSally served 26 years in the United States Air Force, rose to full Colonel. She was one of the highest-ranking female pilots in USAF history; pretty sure she knows hard work.

Kingmanites prefer cremation – Sad. Undoubtedly prefer cremation because of the high cost of a Christian funeral. Cremation is not acceptable in the Bible.

Tom Purcell: Social media? More like anti-social media – It`s fake news from the right that riles me. So many ignorant rants on Facebook from conservatives that I quit it a few years ago. Instagramer now, much happier!

Sally Morisset Community View: Keeping the dodge ball game going – You only have to look at the current occupant of the White House to see that the game of dodge ball is the new national pastime. When will we ever learn.

Misinformation about federal taxes – Conservatives have been trying to sell us a bill of goods for decades. They are too busy making themselves and their friends wealthier. I wish more Americans could see that conservatism is just a scam perpetuated on the people.

Ducey orders flags lowered to honor – That you Governor for properly honoring a great leader of the Apache Nation. Respect for one another is so important in these days of division.

Defining racism in Mohave County – Ms. Popeda did a good job reporting this story in fair and non-partisan fashion. Thank you KDM for fair coverage of an important issue facing us here in Mohave County and around the nation.

UN climate report: Change land use before ... hunger – This is an important report, and it saddens me that we have so many individuals, and, unfortunately, public servants, who deny climate change is real. This should be a non-partisan, non-political issue, and is a GLOBAL threat to all.