Remodel of NACFD building sparks concerns

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District’s eyed remodel of a building at 2600 Northern Ave. has some who live within its boundaries concerned.

The 12,000-square-foot building was purchased for $500,000 in 2012. The goal is to remodel the facility into a public safety complex that would include a fire station, fire administration offices and a maintenance bay. Roscoe Construction submitted a bid for around $937,000.

However, some within the district have expressed concerns about the building, and furthermore, the contract with Roscoe Construction.

Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton, who doubles as a building official, said a recently conducted review by third-party reviewer Willdan Engineering revealed 92 “open issues” with the plan. He said none of those issues were “Earth shattering.”

See NACFD, 4A

“My discussions with Willdan is that it appears, by some of the plan review, that some of the planning wasn’t done as if it was an existing building,” Eaton said. “Some of the things they’re asking weren’t on the original plans, so we’ve pulled the original permits for that building and that’s going to suffice all the questions they had on that.”

He said a second, updated plan is expected “fairly quick.”

Rick Veradt, who has taken NACFD to court over a number of alleged conflict of interest and other issues, pointed to deficiencies in the plan and the building itself. He said during public comment: “I don’t understand how you can say this can happen,” also adding that the building has a “certificate of non-occupancy.”

He brought attention to the bid process as well. Aside from the Roscoe bid, NACFD contends they received another bid from GCON. Veradt and others don’t believe the GCON proposal meets the qualifications and definition of a bid as it doesn’t include a cost for the work proposed. His argument is that a project cannot be awarded when only one bid has been received.



“This is not a bid,” he said. “I’ve read everything about bids, this isn’t a bid. What you’re doing now with 2600 is illegal.”

Minutes from a NACFD meeting held May 16, 2019 note the following in regards to the building at 2600:

“We must have two bids to open – we had two bids, with one not qualifying by not meeting the requirements.”

Veradt then said he intends to file his complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.