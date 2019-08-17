Victoria’s keto bagels are gaining international recognition

KINGMAN – Victoria Poe of Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 Northern Ave., received an international recognition award for an innovative product she has been making.

The International Baking Industry Exhibition IBIE BEST in Baking Evaluation Committee has determined that the Victoria’s Sugar Shack’s “Keto Bagel” has qualified for the 2019 IBIE BEST in Baking Program, and has been selected for “Top Honors” in the Product Innovation, Retail Bakery category.

“I had this recipe for a couple of years now,” Poe said. “I’ve been testing it over and over again.”

Last November she heard about the contest and that they are looking for innovative products. She submitted her recipe and won. Her bagels are ketogenic-friendly.

A ketogenic diet is a diet in which most of the calories come from fat. Only a small number of the calories come from carbohydrates.

The bagels are also low-carb, sugar-free, and gluten-free. Their main ingredient is almond flour.

“I’ve learned about the ketogenic diet from a client,” Poe said. “That’s how I‘ve learned I have all those ketogenic people in Kingman who need products.”

She picked the bagel for the contest because it’s her best-selling product. The success of the keto version and the feedback has been unbelievable, she said.



Victoria’s keto bagels are available in the following flavors: jalapeno cheese, Italian mozzarella, bacon cheddar and everything.

IBIE takes place in Las Vegas every three years.