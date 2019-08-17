OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 18
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Victoria’s keto bagels are gaining international recognition

Victoria Poe of Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 Northern Ave., presents her award-winning keto bagels, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Victoria Poe of Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 Northern Ave., presents her award-winning keto bagels, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Victoria Poe of Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 Northern Ave., received an international recognition award for an innovative product she has been making.

The International Baking Industry Exhibition IBIE BEST in Baking Evaluation Committee has determined that the Victoria’s Sugar Shack’s “Keto Bagel” has qualified for the 2019 IBIE BEST in Baking Program, and has been selected for “Top Honors” in the Product Innovation, Retail Bakery category.

“I had this recipe for a couple of years now,” Poe said. “I’ve been testing it over and over again.”

Last November she heard about the contest and that they are looking for innovative products. She submitted her recipe and won. Her bagels are ketogenic-friendly.

A ketogenic diet is a diet in which most of the calories come from fat. Only a small number of the calories come from carbohydrates.

The bagels are also low-carb, sugar-free, and gluten-free. Their main ingredient is almond flour.

“I’ve learned about the ketogenic diet from a client,” Poe said. “That’s how I‘ve learned I have all those ketogenic people in Kingman who need products.”

She picked the bagel for the contest because it’s her best-selling product. The success of the keto version and the feedback has been unbelievable, she said.

Victoria’s keto bagels are available in the following flavors: jalapeno cheese, Italian mozzarella, bacon cheddar and everything.

IBIE takes place in Las Vegas every three years.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Who doesn’t get excited about sugar?’
Diet Center tip of the week – Sugar versus Aspartame
Recipe makeovers and holiday journals
Pumpkin pie takes prize as Americans’ favorite Christmas treat
Column | Planning helps being prepared to handle temptations and avoiding stressful situations

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
WED
21
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
23
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News