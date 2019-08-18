ADOR: Tax scammers know no season

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is asking Arizonans to remember that tax scam artists don’t take the summer off when it comes to stealing someone’s identity. This includes card-skimming devices, access through unsecured Wi-Fi, stealing mail, hacking email accounts, phishing schemes or using false pretenses.

ADOR has prepared a checklist to assist taxpayers:

– Do not carry identification with your social security number (SSN) on it.

– If someone asks for a SSN, always ask why because it is not always required.

– Keep personal and confidential information in a secure place.

– Secure your devices using anti-virus software. You should also always keep security applications and device operating systems updated and always enable a computer’s firewall.

– Use strong passwords and never share your passwords.

Check your free credit report annually at www.annualcreditreport.com (link is external).

– Monitor wage earnings by examining your statement from the Social Security Administration.

– Never give personal information through email, social media, or text messaging.

– Unless you initiated the call, never give personal information over the phone.

– Take extra precautions when discarding personal or confidential information, including when discarding or selling computers, smartphones, and other devices containing such information.

Taxpayers are also reminded the Department of Revenue will never:

– Call demanding immediate payment or about taxes owed without first having mailed out an official notice.

– Demand you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the stated amount owed.

– Require you to use a specific payment method to pay your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

– Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If a person gets a phone call from ADOR requesting additional information, you can contact the department’s Customer Care Center, Local: (602) 255-3381, Toll-free: 800-352-4090, to confirm the call was in fact from an ADOR official.