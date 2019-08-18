OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOR: Tax scammers know no season

The Arizona Department of Revenue is reminding Arizonans that tax scams occur throughout the year, not just during tax season. (Adobe image)

The Arizona Department of Revenue is reminding Arizonans that tax scams occur throughout the year, not just during tax season. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:22 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is asking Arizonans to remember that tax scam artists don’t take the summer off when it comes to stealing someone’s identity. This includes card-skimming devices, access through unsecured Wi-Fi, stealing mail, hacking email accounts, phishing schemes or using false pretenses.

ADOR has prepared a checklist to assist taxpayers:

– Do not carry identification with your social security number (SSN) on it.

– If someone asks for a SSN, always ask why because it is not always required.

– Keep personal and confidential information in a secure place.

– Secure your devices using anti-virus software. You should also always keep security applications and device operating systems updated and always enable a computer’s firewall.

– Use strong passwords and never share your passwords.

Check your free credit report annually at www.annualcreditreport.com (link is external).

– Monitor wage earnings by examining your statement from the Social Security Administration.

– Never give personal information through email, social media, or text messaging.

– Unless you initiated the call, never give personal information over the phone.

– Take extra precautions when discarding personal or confidential information, including when discarding or selling computers, smartphones, and other devices containing such information.

Taxpayers are also reminded the Department of Revenue will never:

– Call demanding immediate payment or about taxes owed without first having mailed out an official notice.

– Demand you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the stated amount owed.

– Require you to use a specific payment method to pay your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

– Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If a person gets a phone call from ADOR requesting additional information, you can contact the department’s Customer Care Center, Local: (602) 255-3381, Toll-free: 800-352-4090, to confirm the call was in fact from an ADOR official.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Don’t give scammers the gift of tax information
Fraud Alert: Your Social Security Number isn’t suspended. Ever.
Don’t get hooked by scam artists looking to rip you off
Facebook breach: what to do next
Attorney general’s office warns Arizonans about door-to-door scams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
21
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
23
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News