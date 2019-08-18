Contracts top county supervisors’ agenda

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Here’s what you need to know about the agenda.

The county will consider approving an award and signing the contract for “roof and roofing systems” to A2Z Roofing and Supply Company of Kingman.

The company provided the only submittal after the county sought a roofing services provider in May.

The contract will be awarded for one year, with a possibility of renewal up to four years.

The board will also be seeking to renew a contract with Pioneer Title Agency.

The Arizona-based company has assisted the county with title and escrow services since 2015.

A multi-award to provide on-call electrical services for all county-owned buildings, facilities and sites in the Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Arizona Strip geographic regions will also be considered. Contracts with four local companies – Zeus Electric and DeVault Electric, LLC from Kingman, and McAtlin Electrical Corp and Sam Nichols Electrical, Inc. from Lake Havasu City – are up for approval.

The county will increase the number of new vehicles to be received by the Sheriff’s Office from seven to 23, including 14 new patrol vehicles, one new probation vehicle, and one new community services vehicle.

The county will also purchase seven new fleet vehicles from Findlay Automotive Group in Bullhead City, after selecting the company from five competitive bids.