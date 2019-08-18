OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Aug. 19, 2019

Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Birthdays: Christina Perri, 33; Matthew Perry, 50; John Stamos, 56; Bill Clinton, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your own thing. Trust in what you know and the skills you have mastered to help you get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make necessary changes. Discipline and moderation will prevent loss.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the good in everyone and everything, but don’t be gullible if someone tries to take advantage of you. An opportunity will encourage personal improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be a friendly observer. Diplomacy will be a much better approach if you want to get your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time and adjust to changes with a positive attitude. You have plenty to gain if you are open to suggestions and implement what you want to happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your plans into motion. Stop letting others take advantage of you, and start living life your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnect with people who have been there for you. The suggestions made will help you deal with a situation that needs addressing at home or with a joint venture you are questioning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let experience be your guide. Don’t give in to persuasive people who are using emotional tactics to convince you to make changes that aren’t necessary or to your benefit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make whatever changes are required to improve your standard of living or emotional comfort. Anger won’t solve anything, but speaking up and taking responsibility for your life and how you want to live will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stifle any emotions that interfere with your accomplishments. Stay focused until you have physically put the changes in place that will make you feel less stressed and more in control of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to your heart, and make adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvement will lift your spirits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s up to you to make an adjustment if you aren’t happy. Revisiting what’s happened in the past and the dreams you once had will help you put your life in perspective and your goals into play.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | May 1, 2019
Horoscopes | May 3, 2019
Horoscopes | March 22, 2019
Horoscope: July 12, 2017
Horoscopes for Sept. 26, 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
21
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
23
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News