Horoscopes | Aug. 19, 2019

Birthdays: Christina Perri, 33; Matthew Perry, 50; John Stamos, 56; Bill Clinton, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your own thing. Trust in what you know and the skills you have mastered to help you get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make necessary changes. Discipline and moderation will prevent loss.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the good in everyone and everything, but don’t be gullible if someone tries to take advantage of you. An opportunity will encourage personal improvements.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be a friendly observer. Diplomacy will be a much better approach if you want to get your way.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time and adjust to changes with a positive attitude. You have plenty to gain if you are open to suggestions and implement what you want to happen.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your plans into motion. Stop letting others take advantage of you, and start living life your way.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnect with people who have been there for you. The suggestions made will help you deal with a situation that needs addressing at home or with a joint venture you are questioning.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let experience be your guide. Don’t give in to persuasive people who are using emotional tactics to convince you to make changes that aren’t necessary or to your benefit.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make whatever changes are required to improve your standard of living or emotional comfort. Anger won’t solve anything, but speaking up and taking responsibility for your life and how you want to live will.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stifle any emotions that interfere with your accomplishments. Stay focused until you have physically put the changes in place that will make you feel less stressed and more in control of your life.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to your heart, and make adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvement will lift your spirits.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s up to you to make an adjustment if you aren’t happy. Revisiting what’s happened in the past and the dreams you once had will help you put your life in perspective and your goals into play.