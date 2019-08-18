I-40: Deadliest highway in Arizona
KINGMAN – Interstate 40 is the deadliest highway in Arizona. An average of 35 fatal crashes take place on this freeway each year.
This year, an estimated 53% of traveling families are expected to go on road trips. Do you know how dangerous your route may be?
A fleet management company, Geotab, has published an interactive map naming the most deadly highways in every U.S. state.
It took crash data from 2008 to 2017, collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, then adjusted it for the average daily traffic counts provided by the Federal Highway Administration.
Despite constant safety improvements and safe driver initiatives, Arizona’s road fatalities are a growing concern.
From 2013-2015, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported 2,302 fatal crashes, resulting in 2,520 traffic deaths.
Of those, 886 were drunk driving-related.
