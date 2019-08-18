OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

I-40: Deadliest highway in Arizona

Interstate 40 is the deadliest highway in Arizona, according to data collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An average of 35 fatal crashes take place on this freeway each year. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Interstate 40 is the deadliest highway in Arizona, according to data collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An average of 35 fatal crashes take place on this freeway each year. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Interstate 40 is the deadliest highway in Arizona. An average of 35 fatal crashes take place on this freeway each year.

This year, an estimated 53% of traveling families are expected to go on road trips. Do you know how dangerous your route may be?

A fleet management company, Geotab, has published an interactive map naming the most deadly highways in every U.S. state.

It took crash data from 2008 to 2017, collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, then adjusted it for the average daily traffic counts provided by the Federal Highway Administration.

Despite constant safety improvements and safe driver initiatives, Arizona’s road fatalities are a growing concern.

From 2013-2015, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported 2,302 fatal crashes, resulting in 2,520 traffic deaths.

Of those, 886 were drunk driving-related.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

I-40 around Kingman to be ‘zero tolerance’ zone
Deadly month on state's highways sparks challenge
No state highway construction closures over Thanksgiving weekend
Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
515 Fatalities: The carnage has been severe on Western Arizona highways

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
21
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
23
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News