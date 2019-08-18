Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club lays plans for Oktoberfest

KINGMAN – The 12th Annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest presented by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club is scheduled for Friday Oct. 4, from 3-10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Kingman.

The annual fundraising event will be held at Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale and Grandview streets.

There will be local craft beer, bratwurst and sauerkraut, pretzels, soda, live entertainment, games, vendors and family fun, according to organizers.

Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Foundation and support local service projects.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club