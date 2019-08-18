OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | August 19, 2019

Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 7, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Trina Leigh Armijo (MCSO)

Trina Leigh Armijo

DOB: 06/30/1988 White Female 5’0” 130 lbs

Eyes: Br, Hair: Black

Offense: Dangerous Drug - Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony; Theft of Means of Transport

Warrant: 04/10/2019

photo

Andrew Oscar Aspa (MCSO)

Andrew Oscar Aspa

DOB: 12/11/1978 White Male 5’10” 180 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 06/18/2019

photo

Benjamin Clark Dann (MCSO)

Benjamin Clark Dann

DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6’0” 170 lbs

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 11/01/2018

photo

Jackie Marie Dougherty (MCSO)

Jackie Marie Dougherty

DOB: 05/02/1988 White Female 5’10” 168 lbs

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery - Offers Forged Instrum, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 03/14/2019

photo

Reuben William Gonzales (MCSO)

Reuben William Gonzales

DOB: 09/09/1960 White Male 6’6” 230 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Agg DUI - Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 03/08/2019

photo

Lindsey Hopkins (MCSO)

Lindsey Hopkins

DOB: 10/30/1986 Native American Male 6’0” 289 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Agg Aslt – Enter Residence, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/26/2019

