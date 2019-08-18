Mohave County Most Wanted | August 19, 2019
As of Wednesday, Aug. 7, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Trina Leigh Armijo
DOB: 06/30/1988 White Female 5’0” 130 lbs
Eyes: Br, Hair: Black
Offense: Dangerous Drug - Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony; Theft of Means of Transport
Warrant: 04/10/2019
Andrew Oscar Aspa
DOB: 12/11/1978 White Male 5’10” 180 lbs
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 06/18/2019
Benjamin Clark Dann
DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6’0” 170 lbs
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 11/01/2018
Jackie Marie Dougherty
DOB: 05/02/1988 White Female 5’10” 168 lbs
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery - Offers Forged Instrum, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 03/14/2019
Reuben William Gonzales
DOB: 09/09/1960 White Male 6’6” 230 lbs
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Agg DUI - Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 03/08/2019
Lindsey Hopkins
DOB: 10/30/1986 Native American Male 6’0” 289 lbs
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Agg Aslt – Enter Residence, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/26/2019
