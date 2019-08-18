OFFERS
New poll shows health care still critical issue for Arizonans

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Dec. 2018. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizonans still rate health care a critical issue and continuously assess their leaders' records on health issues, according to Public Policy Polling, a Democratic polling company from North Carolina.

Eighty-four percent of Arizonans declared health care an important issue with 49% calling it their “top priority.”

This view is consistent across partisan lines – 95% of Democrats, 78% of independents, and 79% among Republicans raise health care as a key issue. On the other hand, just 16% point to health care as an issue of little to no importance personally.

Fifty-nine percent of the poll respondents said they want Congress to keep what currently works and fix what doesn't, as opposed to repealing the entire Affordable Care Act, an idea long and still supported by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

According to the poll, 45% of respondents said they don't trust Senator Martha McSally while only 38% said they do. Respondents were more likely to say they trust Senator Kyrsten Sinema on health care – 50%.

However, Democrats and Republicans are shifting positions on ACA, with McSally more and more often declaring her hesitance to repeal the legislation once hated by her constituents, who now worry about rising costs and potential loss of care due to pre-existing conditions.

At the same time, Sinema finds herself at odds with the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who want to go further than Obamacare, calling for Medicare for all.

More than half (51%) of those polled say that their health care costs have gone up over the last two years, compared to just 6% who say their costs have gone down.

Fifty-two percent said they are very or extremely worried that they, or someone they care about, could be denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition if the Trump administrations pending lawsuit to overturn health care is successful.

PPP surveyed 680 registered voters in Arizona from Aug. 9-11. The margin of error is +/- 3.8%. The survey was conducted using automated telephone interviews, and was sponsored by Advancing AZ.

