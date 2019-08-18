OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 19
Rants & Raves | Aug. 19, 2019

Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, mention the headline.

Defining Racism in Mohave County – Since when is having a different opinion about the direction of our country racist? Evidently Indivisible Kingman doesn’t have anything better to do than push their liberal agenda. LaJuana Gillette represents my values more than J’aime Morgaine.

Walmart shooting – Just watch one of Trump’s rallies and you will see him blame others for problems and will not take responsibility for his own actions. That’s what 4th grade bullies do.

China, not Russia is the biggest threat – Are Americans willing to sacrifice for the values of reciprocal trade Buchanan? Probably as much as you, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton sacrificed during the Vietnam War. The term ‘draft dodgers’ always keeps coming up, right?

Letter: Letting society down – One of the reasons so many people turn away from faith is Christians who do not follow the teachings of Christ. If you want “Christian Sharia Law” you need to find a country based on Christian theocracy! America is not!

Ducey disapproves of Trump’s new green card policy – I applaud Governor Ducey for taking a stand when a policy is not in line with what America and Arizona stand for. It would be so refreshing to see more Republican officials stand on principle, instead of the “party line.”

Legalizing Marijuana – I think it’s a big mistake!. We already have issues with people driving while impaired. there is no proof that Marijuana even helps. There are anecdotal comments on how it helps, which is attributed to the placebo effect only.

Ducey disapproves of Trumps new green card policy – KUDOS to Governor Ducey! If this had been our immigration policy for years, many of us would not be here! It’s a awful policy , at best , and thanks to the Governor for having the courage to say so!

Letter: Letting society down – You have the right to believe anything you want, but this is still the USA, and so do the rest of us. IT’s guaranteed in the CONSTITUTION! Need a copy – you can borrow mine! Your OVER-REACTION is alarming.

