Review: Angry Birds 2 fails to grab audience’s attention

Angry Birds 2 earned two out of five Miners. (2019, Sony Pictures Animation photo)

Kevin Nowicki, Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: August 18, 2019 7:30 p.m.

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 - Final Trailer by Sony Pictures Entertainment

What can one expect from a sequel to a movie based on a cell phone game? Completely animated with familiar voices you'll struggle through the entire movie trying to think where you heard that voice before. And that's pretty much the most interesting thing to happen over the next hour and a half or so. At least with the first movie the audience had some clue as to why it had such a title. With this sequel I'm left wondering why the title. Could it be the thick eyebrows of Red (Jason Sudeikis)? Otherwise no one seemed “angry”.

Familiar mainstay characters like Red, Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride) are mixed in with other familiar voices like Nicki Minaj, Leslie Jones (Zeta), Awkwafina (Courtney) and Pete Davidson (Jerry Eagle). Voice casting was excellent as well as the animation. The storyline seemed disjointed as if the producers believed the audience had a twenty second attention span. Subjects seemed to jump from one thing to another and sometimes the onscreen conversation didn't flow.

Scenery would change from the bird island to the pig island to the eagle island and then mix it up amongst all three without any logical sense of direction. Only after eagle island attacked bird island did the movie seem to focus. At that point unlikely alliances were made, perhaps as a lesson to overcome differences to unite against a common foe. Or perhaps that was just by chance.

Considerable thought was given to the soundtrack. Words to songs playing in the background seemed to go along with what was happening on screen. Weirdly enough, I enjoyed the music and the songs. But trying to make sense out of the story became quite trying as there were no smooth transitions from one scene to the next.

So the alliance between the pigs and birds confronted the eagles only to uncover the obscure reason the eagles were attacking. No spoilers here because the reason was about as nonsensical as the rest of the movie. Almost as if the writers got the idea toward the end of the movie.

There was light humor, some irony and lots of boredom. Angy Birds 2 failed to grab the audience's attention. The movie short at the beginning was more interesting than the main movie. The movie is rated PG for what they call mild violence. Based on that rating I'm guessing Bugs Bunny and Roadrunner cartoons should be rated R. And don't even think about the Three Stooges, I'm sure they are now relegated to adult theaters. Angry Birds 2 runs about 1 hour and 37 long minutes. Some people may enjoy it more than I did. I'll give Angry Birds 2 two out of five Miners.

