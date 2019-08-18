Street Drags organizers seek volunteers
KINGMAN – The smell of burning rubber is getting closer as the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags event is getting near.
Organizers of the event are looking for volunteers. Volunteers will be responsible for two shifts a day, will be fed and provided water, and after the shift volunteers can enjoy the races.
Dana Marino, event coordinator said, volunteers would be anyone with experience in security and drivers to pull trolleys to transport people between the fairgrounds and the event.
Volunteers are also needed to handle trash, and transport ice and water. Flaggers are needed to help control auto traffic and pedestrians. Volunteers are also needed to assist with parking, ticketing, and food service in the hospitality suite.
The street drag race event is Oct. 25-27 on Andy Devine Avenue. Those interested in volunteering can email volunteers4drags@gmail.com.
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Will legal recreational marijuana make local economy smoking hot?
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
21
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
23
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*