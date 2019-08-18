Street Drags organizers seek volunteers

KINGMAN – The smell of burning rubber is getting closer as the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags event is getting near.

Organizers of the event are looking for volunteers. Volunteers will be responsible for two shifts a day, will be fed and provided water, and after the shift volunteers can enjoy the races.

Dana Marino, event coordinator said, volunteers would be anyone with experience in security and drivers to pull trolleys to transport people between the fairgrounds and the event.

Volunteers are also needed to handle trash, and transport ice and water. Flaggers are needed to help control auto traffic and pedestrians. Volunteers are also needed to assist with parking, ticketing, and food service in the hospitality suite.

The street drag race event is Oct. 25-27 on Andy Devine Avenue. Those interested in volunteering can email volunteers4drags@gmail.com.