Things that growl, creep and crawl in the night

In Arizona, what you don’t know about the flora and fauna can kill you. Especially the fauna.

From mountain lions and black bears, to scorpions, spiders and snakes, Arizona hosts a deadly array of insects, reptiles and mammals.

So, what to beware and why?

Make sure that you are familiar with the potentially deadly Grand Canyon State creatures detailed below.

Africanized honey bee

Known as “killer bees,” this hybrid tends to be more aggressive than traditional honeybees. If provoked, they attack in greater numbers and for longer durations. It is difficult to tell the difference between the two, so exercise caution when you encounter any bees. Stings from Africanized bees kill on average one or two people per year. In Arizona the first death was recorded in 1995. On multiple occasions sporting events have been interrupted by killer bees.

Bark scorpion

Common to the Sonoran Desert and northwestern Mexico, it is the most venomous scorpion in North America. Its venom can cause severe pain – coupled with numbness, tingling and vomiting – in adult humans, typically lasting 24-72 hours. Fatalities from scorpions are rare in the U.S. and are limited to small animals, small children, the elderly and adults with compromised immune systems.

Brown recluse spider

Their bite is not initially felt and may not be immediately painful, but it can be serious. The brown recluse bears a potentially deadly hemotoxic venom. Most bites are minor with no necrosis. However, a small number of brown recluse bites do produce severe dermonecrotic lesions and even smaller number produce severe symptoms. The brown recluse spider is rarely aggressive, and bites are uncommon. Many human victims report having been bitten after putting on clothes or shoes that hadn’t been worn recently.

Black bear

American black bears typically avoid confronting humans when possible. However, the majority of American black bear attacks tend to be motivated by hunger rather than territoriality and thus victims have a higher probability of surviving by fighting back rather than submitting. The majority of attacks happen in national parks, usually near campgrounds, where the bears had become habituated to humans and food-conditioned.

Black widow spider

Black widow bites are dangerous and may result in systemic effects including severe muscle pain, abdominal cramps, hyperhidrosis, tachycardia and muscle spasms. Symptoms usually last 3–7 days. In the U.S. about 2,200 people report being bitten by a black widow 3each year, but most do not need medical treatment. Some bites have no venom injected – a "dry" bite. No deaths due to black widows have been reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers since 1983.

Blister beetle

Present at farmlands that contain alfalfa and hay, they are also found in backyards, where they munch on flowers and leaves. The beetles contain the blistering agent cantharidin in their body fluids, which is released when they sense danger. Blisters resulting from blister beetle exposure are usually not serious.

Desert centipede

The banded desert centipede tends to dine more frequently on insects, lizards and small rodents but they do give a very painful sting followed by swelling when they defend themselves from a potential predator. Serious symptoms from their venom can include swollen lymph nodes, nausea, heart palpitations and local tissue damage.

Gila monster

The Gila monster lacks the muscles to forcibly inject the venom; instead, the venom is propelled from the gland to the tooth by chewing. Although the venom is about as toxic as a Western diamondback rattlesnake, the Gila monster produces only small amounts. Its bite is not fatal to healthy adult humans. The Gila monster can bite quickly and hold on tenaciously and painfully. Symptoms of the bite include excruciating pain, edema and weakness associated with a rapid drop in blood pressure.

Kissing bug

It bites people around their lips when they sleep. Within a week of being bitten, the affected area may swell and turn red or purple. Some people experience fever, diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, and a stomachache or loss of appetite. Kissing bugs carry a pathogenic parasite that transmits something called Chagas disease. Originating in Latin America, Chagas disease affects an estimated 8-10 million people worldwide.

Mountain lion

A mountain lion may attack if cornered, if a fleeing human stimulates their instinct to chase, or if a person "plays dead." Exaggerating the threat to the animal through intense eye contact, loud shouting and any other action to appear larger and more menacing, may make the animal retreat. When mountain lions do attack, they usually employ their characteristic neck bite, attempting to position their teeth between the vertebrae and into the spinal cord. Children are at greatest risk of attack, and least likely to survive an encounter. Detailed research into attacks prior to 1991 showed that 64% of all victims – and almost all fatalities – were children.

Rattlesnake

An Arizona classic. An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. each year, with about five deaths. Most deaths occur between six and 48 hours after the bite. If antivenom treatment is given within two hours of the bite, the probability of recovery is greater than 99%.

The amount of venom released depends on a variety of factors, including the condition of the snake and its temperament. Common symptoms include swelling, severe pain, tingling, weakness, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, hemorrhaging, perspiration, and (rarely) heart failure. Pain from being bitten is often intense, increasing with the ensuing edema. Children generally experience more severe symptoms because they receive a larger amount of venom per unit of body mass.

Tarantula hawk wasps

Tarantula hawk wasps are relatively docile and rarely sting without provocation. However, the stings are among the most painful of all insects, though the intense pain only lasts about five minutes. Aside from the possibility of triggering an allergic reaction, the sting is not dangerous and does not require medical attention. Local redness appears in most cases after the pain, and lasts for up to a week.