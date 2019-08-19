Archery deer hunting opens Friday in many Arizona units

The annual archery deer hunt will open on Friday, Aug. 23, in many areas statewide and local archers are ready to hit the hills.

Archery hunters can generally buy a tag over the counter for most areas in Arizona, but there are a few units that hunters must draw a tag for. They include Units 1, 3A-3C, 11M, 12A (Kaibab), 13A and Unit 13B. Only antlered bucks can be taken on these hunts.

The following information is from the 2019-2020 Arizona Hunting Regulations booklet regarding archery hunting in the state.

ARCHERY-ONLY NONPERMIT-TAG REQUIRED DEER: Open areas do not include areas within municipal parks, municipal preserves, county parks, county preserves, airports, golf courses, or posted water treatment facilities (except as specifically opened in this Commission Order) or areas closed to hunting under A.R.S. Sections 17-303 and 17-304 or Commission Rules R12-4-321, R12-4-801, R12- 4 - 8 02 and R12- 4 - 8 03.

Game management units that will open Friday that may be of interest to local archers include 10, 15 A-B-C-D, 16A, 17A, 17B, 18A and 18B.

Legal equipment for archery hunters include using a bow with a standard pull of 30 or more pounds, using arrows with broadheads no less than seven-eights of an inch in width with metal, ceramic-coated metal, or ceramic cutting edges.

For those hunters with a crossbow permit issued by the department, crossbows must have a minimum draw weight of 125 pounds, using bolts with a minimum length of 16 inches and broadheads no less than seven-eights of an inch in width with metal, ceramic-coated metal, or ceramic cutting edges or bows as described in subsection (B)(4)(i) to be drawn and held with an assisting device.

Optics are allowed as long as they don’t project a light beam. Lighted nocks on arrows are also allowed.

Local archers who are in need of any last minute equipment or repairs, Desert Archery, located at 4030 Stockton Hill Road, #14, is the place to go. Archery supplies can also be found at Wal-Mart and Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Deer hunters in Arizona are also limited to one deer a year, so anyone who fills their tag on this hunt, which ends Sept. 12, and has drawn a general tag, that general tag will be invalid.

For more information on archery deer hunts in Arizona, refer to the 2019-2020 Hunting Regulations booklets which can be found at any licensed dealer or at the Region 3 AZGFD office at 5325 N. Stockton Hill Rd.