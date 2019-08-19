Chicago man sentenced for threatening Jeff Flake
A Chicago man has been sentenced to three years of probation for leaving a threatening voicemail nearly a year ago for then-Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.
The guilty plea previously entered in Phoenix by James Dean Blevins Jr. called for him to serve probation.
Authorities previously declined to name person the threat was made against, but Judge Susan Brnovich said at Monday's sentencing that Flake was the victim.
Blevins told the judge he was ashamed for his actions.
Flake played a key role during the hearings when he requested an FBI investigation of claims by a woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Flake, who didn't seek re-election, later voted for Kavanaugh's nomination.
