Mon, Aug. 19
Community View | What is racial discrimination?

Karla Kay
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

When life (in any form) appeared in this dimension, made by whomever, for whatever reason, it was formed as a complete circle, each inhabitant complementing the other, either as hunter or hunted, ruled or rulers, smart or dumb, black or white, with all shades in between. Why? Who knows? It just “is.”

All forms of life recognize these differences (even the chickens have their “pecking order”), and have, in general, learned to live with them. Differences are a given. Then how are people different than animals? They are different because their brains are different than others’. Humans are INTELLIGENT! They can recognize the differences, and – handle them?

At least that might have been the original intent. What has happened, though, is that people recognize these differences (be they of color or culture or physique) and discriminate against them. In our human world, the differences have translated to “better than” rather than “different than.” Humans believe that there are significant differences in gender, in physique, and in culture, to name a few, and have, throughout our history attempted to eliminate the “others.”

Why is this done? Perhaps as a matter of survival of “our kind?” Then of what use is our intelligence. To kill others more easily. One explanation is that “brains” were given to us so that whoever formed us could sit and laugh. Then what should intelligence do for us, besides creating confusion? It allows us to recognize and handle our “differences” without killing each other to do it! (At least, that’s what I hope, and what this essay is about!)

Except that it hasn’t worked out that way. Different religions kill each other, different cultures kill each other, different physiques kill each other! Why haven’t we done differently? We are forgetting to use our “brains.”

In my opinion, racial discrimination, as well as religious or cultural discriminations, are still products of survival. Different? Yes! To be eliminated ? NO! Please, let’s use intelligence to handle these differences, not the brute force of survival. Recognize that they do and will continue to exist. Show respect, learn from them, assimilate!

Educate and assimilate, not legislate!

