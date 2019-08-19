OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 19
County gets seed money for Kingman fishing pond

Matthew Johnson, 21, of Yucca, has little luck Monday at Mesquite Bay. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Matthew Johnson, 21, of Yucca, has little luck Monday at Mesquite Bay. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Kingman might be getting a fishing pond.

Arizona Game and Fish Department provided $100,000 in seed money to Mohave County for the project earlier this year, but Mohave County and Kingman city officials will have to determine the finer details of creating such a facility, which according to County Manager Mike Hendrix would be built along Interstate 40.

“The board has agreed to hold the seed money, and the City of Kingman will maintain and operate it,” Hendrix said. “I think about a half-million dollars will also be provided by the Elks organization to build the facility. But first the city will have to measure the water table and determine where and how the pond could be built.”

According to Hendrix, a fishing pond in Kingman will offer an exciting amenity to visitors and residents of Mohave County.

“It would be an attractive feature, and clearly visible off I-40,” Hendrix said. “It will provide something pleasurable for people to do, and it will be a free-use facility. But the county, city and Arizona Game and Fish will have to come to a written agreement, which will need final approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors before it begins.”

A similar pond in Lake Havasu City is also being considered.

“It’s very informal at the moment,” Game and Fish Department Fisheries Manager Ryan Follmuth said about the pond proposed for Lake Havasu City.

“We’re hoping to work with the city to find a place for it. It’ll be a place where families will want to take their kids, where people can get together and learn about fishing. Our department has been looking into avenues for putting a fishing pond in Havasu for years,” he said.

Lake Havasu has plenty of fish as it is, according to Follmuth, but fishing along Havasu’s shoreline isn’t always successful – especially when angling for bass, which typically prefer deeper waters. Adding a fishing pond in Havasu could potentially give Havasu visitors and residents a chance to enjoy success without the need for a boat.

