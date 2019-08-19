OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 19
Coyote contest bans: Will big buck contests be next

Coyotes have been identified as the number one predator of deer and antelope fawns in Arizona. While hunting coyotes is legal, and there are no bag limits, coyote hunting contests have been banned. (Photo special to The Daily Miner)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 7:32 p.m.

Now that the antis have apparently won another round of taking away the privileges of legally licensed hunters, I was thinking the other day: “Wonder what the antis will go after next?”

Before I answer that, let’s go back and visit how the entire coyote contest fiasco started.

Apparently the antis started seeing a lot of coyote hunters, some of which were in organized contests, displaying photos on social media of coyote carcasses that many found offensive.

So seizing the idea that they could play on the emotions of the nonhunting public, they rallied both the anti-hunters and a lot of the nonhunting general public who absolutely had no idea what predators and predator control are all about.

So using the photos that some of the predator hunters posted on social media, they strong armed the Arizona Game and Fish Commission into outlawing predator hunts where any kind of prizes were given out. Remember, these hunts were being done by licensed, legal hunters who are still allowed by law to hunt coyotes all year long, with no bag limits!

It is interesting to note that one of the largest coyote contests in the state for over 20 years was under the auspices of the Mohave Sportsman Club!

But that is all history; the antis ended up winning that battle. But are they done? Are they content with that victory? I think not and here’s why.

With the fall hunting seasons approaching I have already started to see some businesses start “Big Buck” contests. One business that has one going is sponsored by a taxidermy shop and a company that does trail rides in the Flagstaff area.

The contest was being advertised on Facebook as “2019 AZ Big BUCK CONTEST. Prizes awarded to the biggest mule deer from north of Colorado River, biggest mule deer statewide, and the biggest Coues deer.” Further investigation of the taxidermist’s website revealed that just like on the now-banned coyote contests, an entry fee is being charged!

“That’s great” I thought. “Just what sportsmen need!” So I sent the guy a text and asked if he was not concerned about doing this in light of the recent commission action on coyote contests,

His reply: “Nope, I don’t base anything I do on worries of triggering or not triggering someone.”

I guess we’ll see if this starts any action by the anti-hunting community.

Then we have the “Grand Daddy of all contests,” fishing tournaments.

Now I recognize that the difference in these contests is that the fish are almost always released alive, so there is very little the antis can say about that.

But all of the other elements are there: entry fees, cash prizes based on size and/or number of fish.

Trying to stop fishing tournaments would be a huge undertaking by the antis, and they know it. But the “Big Buck” contests? They are few in number and it wouldn’t take as much work to get the Commission to once again give in to the anti-hunting community’s demand that contests of any kind be outlawed.

I know some out there will scoff at all of this and say it’s not going to happen.

Heck, I’ve been wrong before.

But if I’m not, and the antis just keep chipping away at the privileges that we as hunters and anglers currently have, the day will come when they go for it all – that is to ban hunting in this state!

And in the meantime we as sportsmen just keep giving these groups the ammunition that they need to attack what we are all about.

Social media has NOT been our friend. And for all the good we do as the only true conservationists in America, we fail to see that we are helping destroy the very thing we love and enjoy.

News