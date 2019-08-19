OFFERS
Horoscopes | August 20, 2019

Originally Published: August 19, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Birthdays: Misha Collins, 45; Amy Adams, 45; Billy Gardell, 50; Al Roker, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t look back; learn from the past, and know better moving forward. Live in the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be prepared if you want to achieve the best results. Listen to your heart, not what someone else is telling you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider the possibilities, and start doing what brings you the most joy. Relationships are a two-way street.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing and concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish. If you let your emotions take over, you will miss your mark and end up repeating what you have already done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change will intrigue you, and patience will run thin if you feel you can’t leap into action, but getting things right the first time will go part and parcel with being successful. Personal improvements will encourage significant opportunities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in events that will push you in a direction you’ve wanted to go for some time. Let go of the past, embrace the future and find out what life has to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you deal with others will determine how much respect and help you get in return. Offer encouragement, not criticism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to your heart, and you’ll find the path that suits you. Don’t let someone’s pestering cause you to skip what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust in yourself, not what someone tells you. Concentrate on being your best and stepping up for those you love and care about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change may be in order, even if you don’t want to embrace something new or unfamiliar. Consider how you can improve your life, home and future, and implement baby steps until you feel comfortable taking a leap of faith.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make today all about you, your relationships with others and where you see yourself headed. Much can be accomplished if you are assertive and do what needs to be done without making a fuss or waiting for someone to help.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change of plans or to the way you do things will help you utilize your time and skills more effectively. Spend more time on self-improvement and maneuvering yourself into a position that encourages higher pay and a better lifestyle.

